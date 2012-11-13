FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Turkey's Denizbank Q3 net profit down 93 pct
November 13, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Turkey's Denizbank Q3 net profit down 93 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage in headline and lead to 93 pct from 63 pct)

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Denizbank , owned by Russia’s Sberbank, posted on Tuesday a third-quarter net profit of 30.7 million lira ($17 million), down 93 percent from a year ago.

The lender’s net profit was at 471.8 million lira in the third quarter of last year.

The bank said loans rose to 26.21 billion lira ($14.55 billion) as of end of third quarter from 22.42 billion lira at the end of 2011, and net interest income was up 21 percent to 495.12 million lira.

$1 = 1.8011 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay

