Turkey to double deposit insurance to encourage saving
February 8, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

Turkey to double deposit insurance to encourage saving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Turkey will double the level of bank deposits its insures to 100,000 lira ($56,400), the Savings Deposits Insurance Fund said on Friday, in a bid to encourage Turks to save more.

Turkey limited guarantees on bank deposits to 50,000 lira in 2004, saying its banking sector had become strong again after a 2001 financial crisis.

But scarred by hyperinflation, which touched 125 percent in the mid 1990s, Turks still shy away from making longer-term deposits, even though inflation has been brought under control and has been in single digits since 2004.

The Savings Deposits Insurance Fund said the planned doubling of deposit insurance would now be sent to the prime minister’s office for approval.

$1 = 1.7740 Turkish liras Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
