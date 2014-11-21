FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dia Holding secures 272 mln euro loan deal for Turkish hospital project
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Dia Holding secures 272 mln euro loan deal for Turkish hospital project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Dia Holding, which has interests from energy to construction, said on Friday it had secured a 272 million euro ($338 million) loan from three banks for a public private partnership hospital project in Mersin, southern Turkey.

Dia said in a statement it had secured the loan from Unicredit Bank Austria, Denizbank and Yapi Kredi .

The project is part of a Turkish government plan to build high-tech health centres across Turkey in collaboration with the private sector.

1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.