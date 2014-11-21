Dia Holding secures 272 mln euro loan deal for Turkish hospital project

ISTANBUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Dia Holding, which has interests from energy to construction, said on Friday it had secured a 272 million euro ($338 million) loan from three banks for a public private partnership hospital project in Mersin, southern Turkey.

Dia said in a statement it had secured the loan from Unicredit Bank Austria, Denizbank and Yapi Kredi .

The project is part of a Turkish government plan to build high-tech health centres across Turkey in collaboration with the private sector.