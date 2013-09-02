Turkey's Dogan submits bid to buy 53 pct Digiturk stake

ISTANBUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Dogan Group said on Monday it had submitted a bid of $742 million to Cukurova Holding to buy a 53 percent stake in Turkish digital pay-TV operator Digiturk.

Digiturk is expected be tendered by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), a state agency which in May seized control of Digiturk and dozens of other companies belonging to the troubled Cukurova Group.

Shares in Dogan’s broadcasting unit Dogan Yayin rose 9.52 percent to 0.68 lira after the announcement. Shares in parent company Dogan Holding rose 4.65 percent after the statement. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)