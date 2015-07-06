Turkey's Dogan Holding says public tenders ban lifted

ANKARA, July 6 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding said on Monday the government lifted its ban from public tenders, more than three months after the government introduced the ban following allegations President Tayyip Erdogan made against the group.

In March this year, Erdogan accused Dogan Holdings’s head of being a “coup lover” and described columnists for its media arm as charlatans.

Dogan’s flagship newspaper Hurriyet published an editorial in May and denied any such intentions, and said it would continue to defend press freedom. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alison Williams)