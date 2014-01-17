FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Dogan Yayin revises up offer for Digiturk stake to $879.5 mln
#Publishing
January 17, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Dogan Yayin revises up offer for Digiturk stake to $879.5 mln

ISTANBUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Dogan Yayin Holding said on Friday it had revised upward its non-binding bid to $879.5 million to buy a 53 percent stake in digital pay-TV operator Digiturk.

Dogan Yayin, which runs newspapers and TV stations, made the offer to Digiturk owner Cukurova Holding and to the state Savings Deposit Insurance Fund of Turkey, it said in an announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

Dogan Yayin’s previous offer was $742 million. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)

