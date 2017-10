ISTANBUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Turkish finance-to-media group Dogus Holding Chief Executive Husnu Akhan said on Tuesday the company had frozen plans for an initial public offering, citing global economic conditions.

Akhan also told a news conference Dogus Holding had mandated Deutsche Bank, Unicredit and Goldman Sachs to obtain financing for the privatization of Turkish highways and bridges. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Seda Sezer)