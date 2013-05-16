Turkey's Dogus makes highest bid of $702 million in port tender

ANKARA, May 16 (Reuters) - Dogus Holding of Turkey on Thursday made the highest bid of $702 million in a government tender for a port-development project in Istanbul.

The tender offered rights to operate the port, located in Istanbul’s Karakoy district on the European side of the Bosphorus Strait, for 30 years. Development of the port, dubbed Galataport, will include the construction of hotels, shopping centres and a cruise-ship terminal.

Consortiums including Alsim Alarko, Torunlar GYO and Global Yatirim Holding also participated in the auction in the capital Ankara. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)