FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Dogus makes highest bid of $702 million in port tender
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2013 / 2:27 PM / in 4 years

Turkey's Dogus makes highest bid of $702 million in port tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 16 (Reuters) - Dogus Holding of Turkey on Thursday made the highest bid of $702 million in a government tender for a port-development project in Istanbul.

The tender offered rights to operate the port, located in Istanbul’s Karakoy district on the European side of the Bosphorus Strait, for 30 years. Development of the port, dubbed Galataport, will include the construction of hotels, shopping centres and a cruise-ship terminal.

Consortiums including Alsim Alarko, Torunlar GYO and Global Yatirim Holding also participated in the auction in the capital Ankara. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.