FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turk Telekom gets EBRD loan to boost broadband
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2012 / 9:08 AM / in 5 years

Turk Telekom gets EBRD loan to boost broadband

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will support the expansion of broadband internet services in eastern regions of Turkey with a 100 million euro ($127 million) loan to landline operator Turk Telekom, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The proceeds of the loan will be used to finance capital expenditures for fixed broadband network expansion in the regions of Adana, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Kayseri, Samsun and Trabzon in Turkey, the EBRD said.

Since the beginning of its operations in Turkey, the EBRD has committed close to 2 billion euros to various sectors of the economy such as energy and infrastructure sectors, mobilising additional investment of over 5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7880 euros) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.