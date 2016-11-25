FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Turkey to increase special tax on autos, finance minister says
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 25, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 9 months ago

Turkey to increase special tax on autos, finance minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Turkey will increase its special consumption tax on automobiles, the finance minister said on Friday, a move that will be applied to all but the cheapest cars in what he said was a response to demands from the industry.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Agbal said that no increases would be applied to cars that cost less than 40,000 lira ($11,578). The move, which he said would contribute an additional 3.1 billion lira to the budget, is seen as potentially positive for the domestic auto industry as it would further drive up the cost of imported luxury cars.

$1 = 3.4546 liras Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

