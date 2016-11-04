FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish banks must continue to lower lending rates, Deputy PM says
November 4, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 10 months ago

Turkish banks must continue to lower lending rates, Deputy PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The trend of Turkish banks lowering their interest rates must continue, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Friday.

The heads of Turkey's biggest banks have promised the government they will support economic growth, the prime minister's office said this week, following repeated calls from Ankara for cheaper credit.

Isbank, Turkey's largest listed bank, cut its lending rates on Monday, other big banks have since followed suit. President Tayyip Erdogan, who wants more lending to spur consumption and bolster the economy, has described himself as an "enemy" of interest rates. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
