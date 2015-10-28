FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey cenbank governor: Forex demand from Botas falling
October 28, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey cenbank governor: Forex demand from Botas falling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Demand for foreign currency from Turkish pipeline operator Botas is falling and state banks have begun to occasionally meet its forex demand, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday.

Basci, who was speaking at a news conference following the release of the bank’s quarterly report on inflation, also said that a large part of Turkey’s short-term debt belongs to the banking sector.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Nick Tattersall; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Angus MacSwan

