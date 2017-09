ISTANBUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday that recent economic developments will have a limited impact on the government’s budget and that its targets remain realistic.

In a live interview with NTV, Simsek also said a weaker lira currency would positively affect trade balances. Weaker domestic demand will be countered by demand for Turkish exports, he said. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)