a year ago
Turkish budget deficit-to-GDP to rise slightly before falling in 2018 - programme
October 4, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Turkish budget deficit-to-GDP to rise slightly before falling in 2018 - programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's budget deficit-to-GDP ratio is expected to be 1.6 percent this year, rising to 1.9 percent in 2017, according to the government's medium-term economic programme on Tuesday.

The figure is expected to be 1.6 percent in 2018 and 1.3 percent in 2019, the programme also showed.

The government will continue with investments to boost economic growth and does not see any problems in funding these investments, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said while outlining the programme. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Humeyra Pamuk and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
