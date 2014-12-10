FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Decline in agriculture hit Turkish Q3 growth - cenbank governor
December 10, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

Decline in agriculture hit Turkish Q3 growth - cenbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A decline in agricultural production was among the main factors which caused Turkey’s economic growth to slow more sharply than expected in the third quarter, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference to announce the bank’s monetary and exchange rate policy for next year, Basci also said inflation would come in below the central bank’s 8.9 percent forecast at the end of this year.

He said he expects a clear improvement in Turkey’s external balance next year and said the normalisation of U.S. monetary policy and food and agriculture prices were among the main challenges for the economy.

Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin and Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall

