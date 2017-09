ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Thursday leading indicators suggested a notable decline in food inflation in March while annual energy inflation was envisaged to fall further due to the base effect.

In the minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said recent indicators showed the economy continued to grow steadily in the first quarter, with private demand expected to rise modestly. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)