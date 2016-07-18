FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahead of Turkey cenbank meeting, Erdogan adviser says institutions should stay the course
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Ahead of Turkey cenbank meeting, Erdogan adviser says institutions should stay the course

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkish institutions should take decisions when they need to, and shouldn't change the timing because of the failed coup at the weekend, the chief adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, when asked if the central bank should delay a rate cut.

Turkey's central bank is due to hold its month policy-setting meeting on Tuesday and there has been speculation that it could delay its expected rate cut. But Bulent Gedikli told Reuters there was "no reason" for institutions to change the timing of their decisions.

He also said the economy was strong enough to function normally, even at extreme times. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

