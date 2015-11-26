FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish government does not intend to curb central bank independence - officials
November 26, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish government does not intend to curb central bank independence - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s government has no intention of curbing central bank independence or interfering with its structure, government officials told Reuters after the lira eased on market concerns about references to the bank in the government programme.

President Tayyip Erdogan has been a frequent critic of high interest rates, but one of the officials said on Thursday that while central bank decisions are sometimes criticised nobody is seeking to control the bank or change its structure.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley

