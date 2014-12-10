FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish central bank governor says does not want high lira volatility
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish central bank governor says does not want high lira volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank governor said on Wednesday he did not want excessive volatility in the lira currency and that tight monetary policy was achieving its aims of controlling inflation expectations and the exchange rate.

Speaking at a news conference to outline the bank’s monetary and exchange rate policy for next year, Erdem Basci said he expected export-focused growth to accelerate in 2015, helping to balance the economy.

He also said the bank would encourage commercial lenders to borrow with longer-term maturities.

Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.