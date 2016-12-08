FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Turkey to extend credit to ease private sector cash crunch -PM
December 8, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 8 months ago

Turkey to extend credit to ease private sector cash crunch -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Turkey will extend a credit line of up to 250 billion Turkish lira ($70 billion) to alleviate cash problems in the private sector and offer incentives for investment, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, part of a package to boost the economy.

In addition to the credit line, Yildirim told a news conference on Thursday that Turkey would also take measures to increase employment and would refund value-added tax for construction investments. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)

