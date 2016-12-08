Turkey to extend credit to ease private sector cash crunch -PM

ANKARA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Turkey will extend a credit line of up to 250 billion Turkish lira ($70 billion) to alleviate cash problems in the private sector and offer incentives for investment, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, part of a package to boost the economy.

In addition to the credit line, Yildirim told a news conference on Thursday that Turkey would also take measures to increase employment and would refund value-added tax for construction investments. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)