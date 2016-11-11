Turkey seeks to free up credit with cap on govt deposit rates -officials

ANKARA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkey plans to put a cap on the deposit rates banks can offer government agencies in the coming weeks as part of a strategy to boost credit and growth by bringing down the cost of borrowing, senior economy officials said on Friday.

Turkey's banks are under pressure from the government to lower their interest rates as economic growth slows, but are reluctant to do so because they lack cheap sources of funding due largely to the country's low savings rate.

State banks now compete for funds from government agencies by trying to offer higher deposit rates than their competitors. The plans under discussion would cap the rate, meaning that banks would end up paying less for government funds, thus giving them a cheaper source of capital.

That would be the first in a series of planned measures to try to boost the availability of credit, the officials said.

"We are trying to widen credit volumes via the banks but it's not easy. We're trying to reduce their costs," one senior economy official told Reuters, asking not to be identified because the plans have not yet been finalised.

A second official said one possibility was capping the deposit rate for government agencies at the central bank's overnight lending rate of 8.25 percent.

Government agencies account for around 7 percent of overall banking sector deposits, the officials said, meaning the measure alone may not be enough to significantly stoke credit growth.

Separately, Finance Minister Naci Agbal told Reuters late on Thursday that Turkey may make temporary tax reductions and take other measures to try to boost growth, after weak industrial production figures in the third quarter prompted economists to lower their growth expectations for this year. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Orhan Coskun in Ankara, Can Sezer in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan and Toby Chopra)