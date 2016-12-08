FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Turkey to avoid foreign currency contracts unless "absolutely necessary" -PM
December 8, 2016

Turkey to avoid foreign currency contracts unless "absolutely necessary" -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Turkish state institutions will avoid contracts in foreign currencies unless "absolutely necessary", Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday, as the government looks to stem a slide in the lira currency.

At a news conference in Ankara to announce a package of measures designed to help both the lira and the stalling economy, Yildirim said existing state contracts would be converted to lira where possible.

A schedule has been drawn up for structural reforms in 2017, with the aim to limit the role of the state, he said. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

