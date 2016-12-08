FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Turkish postal service converts $172 mln to lira in bid to support currency
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 8, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 9 months ago

Turkish postal service converts $172 mln to lira in bid to support currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's postal service (PTT) on Thursday converted $172 million of foreign exchange into lira, in response to a call from President Tayyip Erdogan to boost the Turkish currency, broadcaster NTV reported.

The lira has lost as much as one fifth of its value against the dollar this year, hit by both strength in the U.S. currency and concerns about the widespread crackdown following the July coup. This week it has recouped some losses and is now down around 15 percent for the year. It was at 3.3765 at 0617 GMT.

PTT joined the likes of energy market regulator EPDK, which had decided to hold natural gas distribution tenders in lira instead of dollars, and the Istanbul Stock Exchange, which last week said it had converted all of its cash assets to lira. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.