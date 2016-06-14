INTERVIEW-UPDATE 2-Top Erdogan aide sees more rate cuts, shrugs off inflation worries

* Erdogan has repeated railed against high cost of credit

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Orhan Coskun

ANKARA, June 14 (Reuters) - Turkey is likely to cut interest rates again this month, a top aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, heaping more pressure on the central bank and shrugging off concerns about inflation and investor flight.

Bulent Gedikli's comments to Reuters are likely to reinforce perceptions that Erdogan's drive for lower rates will continue to hold sway over monetary policy. Erdogan says high interest rates cause inflation - a stance at odds with orthodox economics - and has equated high rates with treason.

"We welcome the central bank's gradual rate cutting process and I think that the bank will continue cutting rates this month," Gedikli, a chief adviser to Erdogan on the economy, said in an interview in his office in the presidential palace.

Since taking office as central bank governor in April, Murat Cetinkaya has not commented on whether political pressure had any impact on his decision to cut rates.

The bank's monetary policy committee has cited the need for "simplification" - the movement toward a single interest rate to set policy - as a justification for cutting, as well as the downward trend in inflation.

The central bank has cut its overnight lending rate, the highest of the multiple rates it uses to set policy, by a total of 125 basis points over the last three months to 9.5 percent, as inflation, particularly food inflation, cooled.

Yet inflation is still above the bank's 5 percent target. Last month it was at 6.58 percent. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was at 8.8 percent in May, down from 9.4 percent in April.

"There is no more upward pressure on inflation. Year-end inflation is likely to be around 6 to 6.5 percent under these circumstances, and the trend in core inflation is also downward," Gedikli said.

However, some economists are more cautious. William Jackson of Capital Economics in London said the rate cuts may not be justified given core inflation remains near 9 percent, suggesting underlying pressures are strong and headline inflation could top 8 percent next year.

"That could come as a shock to investors and it will erode households' real incomes and dampen consumption," he said.

'AWASH WITH MONEY'

Erdogan favours consumption-led growth and investors have worried that he is strengthening his grip on the economy after the ouster of Ahmet Davutoglu as prime minister last month. Davutoglu, who was seen as closer to a more orthodox economic stance, was replaced by Binali Yildirim, a longtime Erdogan ally.

"Political pressure for looser monetary policy is likely to continue," Capital Economics' Jackson said.

Gedikli dismissed concerns that foreign investors - spooked by security concerns and Erdogan's growing authoritarianism - could sell Turkish assets.

The negative global environment provides two positives for Turkey, Gedikli said: an abundance of liquidity from global stimulus and lower energy prices. Turkey is dependent on imports for nearly all of its energy needs.

"I have been laughing at those who say cash won't come. Where else it will go? Europe is awash with money. They have to give it to our banks," Gedikli said.

"There is an abundance of cash and Turkey would have no problem finding money. It will flow. The dynamism, the mobility is here."

After hitting a record $20 billion in 2007, foreign direct investment in Turkey has slowed. Last year it was at $11.9 billion, according to official data, although that was a 38 percent increase on 2014 numbers.

Gedikli also said Turkey will reach its economic goals more easily once the presidential system sought by Erdogan is implemented. Erdogan wants constitutional change to replace Turkey's parliamentary democracy with an executive presidency, a Turkish version of the system in the United States or France. (Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Anna Willard)