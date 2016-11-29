Turkey should seek to find ways of borrowing with lira - Erdogan

ANKARA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkey should stop borrowing in foreign currency and seek ways of borrowing in Turkish lira, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as the lira hovers around its historic low levels against the dollar.

"Come and let's push gold into the market, let's stop borrowing in foreign currency. Let's look to borrow with methods of local currency," Erdogan told an economic summit in Istanbul.

"I would like to remind you that exports and imports can be carried out with local currency," Erdogan added. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)