a year ago
Turkey's Erdogan says Moody's rating cut politically motivated
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 29, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Moody's rating cut politically motivated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Moody's decision to downgrade Turkey's credit rating to "junk" status was politically motivated and therefore not taken seriously by anyone, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking to a group of provincial leaders at the presidential palace in Ankara, Erdogan also said that Turkey deserves "no less" than 5 percent economic growth, which he said he sees achievable in 2016.

The finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday that growth would be below 4 percent this year.

Reporting by Seda Sezer and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
