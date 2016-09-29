Turkey's Erdogan says Moody's rating cut politically motivated

ANKARA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Moody's decision to downgrade Turkey's credit rating to "junk" status was politically motivated and therefore not taken seriously by anyone, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking to a group of provincial leaders at the presidential palace in Ankara, Erdogan also said that Turkey deserves "no less" than 5 percent economic growth, which he said he sees achievable in 2016.

The finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday that growth would be below 4 percent this year.