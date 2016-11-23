FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan rails against interest rates, on eve of central bank meeting
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 9 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan rails against interest rates, on eve of central bank meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's real interest rate is among the highest in the world and that needs to be changed, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, taking aim at borrowing costs on the eve of a central bank meeting.

In a speech, Erdogan also said the central bank was independent but he reserved the right to criticise it. Following his comments, which were broadcast live on television, the lira sank to a record low of 3.4150 against the dollar.

Erdogan has previously described himself as an "enemy" of interest rates, describing them as a means of "exploitation". (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.