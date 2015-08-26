FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan says Turkish interest rates must fall to boost investment
August 26, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Erdogan says Turkish interest rates must fall to boost investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkish interest rates must come down to boost investments, returning to a theme which he addressed repeatedly before a June election, when he called for lower rates to boost growth.

In a speech to neighbourhood officials in Ankara, Erdogan said he hoped the economy’s performance this year would be close to targets and said growth would be stronger than expected next year if a stable government is formed after a snap Nov. 1 election.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

