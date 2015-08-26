Erdogan says Turkish interest rates must fall to boost investment

ANKARA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkish interest rates must come down to boost investments, returning to a theme which he addressed repeatedly before a June election, when he called for lower rates to boost growth.

In a speech to neighbourhood officials in Ankara, Erdogan said he hoped the economy’s performance this year would be close to targets and said growth would be stronger than expected next year if a stable government is formed after a snap Nov. 1 election.