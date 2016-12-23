FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says Turks converted $2 bln to liras to prop up currency
#Financials
December 23, 2016 / 3:30 PM / 10 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Turks converted $2 bln to liras to prop up currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that citizens have so far sold $2 billion following his call to convert foreign exchange into liras to help limit the currency’s weakness.

Casting recent weakness in the Turkish currency as a plot by outside powers to destroy the economy, Erdogan earlier this month has urged Turks to convert any dollars “under their pillows” into lira, and called on businesses to do more transactions in local currency.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk

