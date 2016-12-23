Turkey's Erdogan says Turks converted $2 bln to liras to prop up currency

ISTANBUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that citizens have so far sold $2 billion following his call to convert foreign exchange into liras to help limit the currency’s weakness.

Casting recent weakness in the Turkish currency as a plot by outside powers to destroy the economy, Erdogan earlier this month has urged Turks to convert any dollars “under their pillows” into lira, and called on businesses to do more transactions in local currency.