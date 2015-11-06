UPDATE 1-Turkey should carry out economic reforms quickly after election - finmin

(Adds quotes, details)

ANKARA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turkey needs to carry out economic reforms including to its tax system quickly and effectively after Sunday’s general election returned the country to single-party rule, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told broadcaster NTV on Friday.

The election, which saw the ruling AK Party regain a majority lost only five months earlier, gives Turkey a window of opportunity to push ahead with badly-needed reforms, but success will depend on the shape of its new cabinet.

Simsek, who is expected to retain a role in the new government, said the planned reforms would include minor changes in the budget and medium-term programme, but Turkey’s macroeconomic framework would remain the same.

“We hope that the income tax draft will be prioritised. It’s very important that government spending is financed through healthy tax revenues,” he said in a live interview.

The reforms would strengthen the Turkish economy against possible volatility in emerging markets related to the expected hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve, he said.

Simsek said Turkey would accelerate privatisations in the coming period, privatising ports next year and possibly holding a new tender for the national lottery licence.

In April, The Turkish Privatisation Administration (OIB) offered the licence to the second-highest bidder in last year’s tender, ERG-Ahlatci, which offered $2.75 billion. It has until mid-December to pay.

“If the payment is made, the national lottery will be privatised. But we will not give special treatment to any company. We can hold a tender again,” Simsek said.

The highest bidder at the lottery tender, a consortium led by a unit of Net Holding which bid $2.76 billion, failed to meet an April deadline to complete the deal. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)