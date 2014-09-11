FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch sees populist policy, pressure on central bank ahead of Turkish election
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Fitch sees populist policy, pressure on central bank ahead of Turkish election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday economic populism remains a risk ahead of Turkey’s parliamentary election next year and that the central bank will likely continue to face political pressure to reduce interest rates.

But the retention of an experienced economic team in the current cabinet, following President Tayyip Erdogan’s inauguration last month, suggests fiscal discipline will continue, the agency said in a statement.

Progress towards economic rebalancing may become more challenging in the rest of the year, it also said, adding that looser monetary policy since May, the fragile euro zone recovery and greater geopolitical risk could slow the decline in Turkey’s current account deficit. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.