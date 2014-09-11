Fitch says rapid credit growth would be risk to Turkey's rating outlook

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A resumption of rapid credit growth and a sustained downturn in capital inflows would pose a risk to Turkey’s sovereign rating outlook, rating agency Fitch said in a presentation in Istanbul on Thursday.

Fitch said positive triggers for Turkey’s outlook would include a “material and durable reduction” in the current account deficit, an improved external financing mix, lower and more stable inflation, a stronger build up of international reserves and structural reforms that raise domestic savings. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)