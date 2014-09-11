FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch says rapid credit growth would be risk to Turkey's rating outlook
September 11, 2014

Fitch says rapid credit growth would be risk to Turkey's rating outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A resumption of rapid credit growth and a sustained downturn in capital inflows would pose a risk to Turkey’s sovereign rating outlook, rating agency Fitch said in a presentation in Istanbul on Thursday.

Fitch said positive triggers for Turkey’s outlook would include a “material and durable reduction” in the current account deficit, an improved external financing mix, lower and more stable inflation, a stronger build up of international reserves and structural reforms that raise domestic savings. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)

