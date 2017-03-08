FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Decisions by Turkey's food committee will impact food prices - senior economy official
March 8, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 5 months ago

Decisions by Turkey's food committee will impact food prices - senior economy official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENIZLI, Turkey, March 8 (Reuters) - Decisions reached by Turkey's food committee will reflect on food prices in the short term, a senior economy official said on Wednesday.

The Turkish government last year reformed its food committee, which monitors price rises and is designed to prevent an "unfair rise" in food inflation. The central bank governor said last year the work of the food committee would make an important contribution to reducing price volatility. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

