ANKARA Feb 7 Turkey's sovereign wealth fund
will be used to finance major projects such as defense and
aerospace investments and big infrastructure plans such as
highways and hospitals, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli
said on Tuesday.
"These projects pay off in medium to long term and generate
resources," Canikli said on Twitter.
Turkey has transferred government stakes worth billions of
dollars in Turkish Airlines, major banks and fixed-line operator
Turk Telekom to a sovereign wealth fund set up last year to help
finance big-ticket infrastructure projects.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by
Humeyra Pamuk)