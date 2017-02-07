MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares may fall on oil tumble, subdued risk appetite
DUBAI, Feb 8 A fresh pull-back in oil prices and waning risk appetite towards equity markets in general may drag Gulf stock markets lower on Wednesday.
ANKARA Feb 7 There will be no change to the management and operational activities of Turkish companies whose stakes have been recently transferred to a new sovereign wealth fund, Turkey's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Speaking to broadcaster CNN Turk, Naci Agbal also said the fund would work in the international arena and adhere to international standards. It will be audited by a parliamentary commission and outside auditors, he said.
Turkey has transferred government stakes worth billions of dollars in Turkish Airlines, major banks and fixed-line operator Turk Telekom to the fund, which was set up last year to help finance big-ticket infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Total revenue of the company and its subsidiaries for the year 2016 stood at 1.16 billion baht , a decrease of 93.29 million baht
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir has priced its initial public offering at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share, at the bottom of the 85-87 rouble range, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.