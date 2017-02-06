ISTANBUL Feb 6 Turkey has decided to transfer
to its sovereign wealth fund a 49.12 percent stake in Turkish
Airlines and a 51.11 percent stake in Halkbank
, removing them from its sell-off programme, the
privatisation administration said on Monday.
The country's Official Gazette said on Sunday Turkey had
transferred its stakes in Ziraat Bank, the Borsa Istanbul stock
exchange and state-owned pipeline operator Botas, among others,
to the new fund.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing
by Nick Tattersall)