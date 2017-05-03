ISTANBUL May 3 Turkey's new sovereign wealth
fund has signed a framework agreement with an Islamic
Development Bank (IDB) unit to develop Islamic mortgages and
different types of cooperation with the bank will be on the
agenda, the fund's head said.
Turkey's government has already transferred stakes worth
billions of dollars in Turkish Airlines, major banks and other
companies to the fund, which was set up last year, partly to
help finance big-ticket infrastructure projects.
Fund chairman Mehmet Bostan told reporters late on Tuesday
the fund had authority to support mega projects but its priority
is to invest in leading global industries in areas like
technology, telecoms and energy.
Bostan said financial technology was one of the fund's areas
of operation, adding it was working on a joint payment platform
and mobile banking and may buy or establish a company in this
area.
The Turkish fund has received invites from other national
funds and was negotiating with two of them after signing an
agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Bostan
added.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu;
Editing by Daren Butler)