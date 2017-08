ANKARA, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic growth will accelerate to 5 percent or more in 2018 and will hit its 4.4 percent target this year, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Cemil Ertem said that the lira's recent firming against the dollar is likely to continue with a positive decoupling against other emerging market currencies. The real effective exchange rate was heading towards desired levels, he told NTV. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Louise Ireland)