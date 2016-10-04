FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish economy to grow 3.2 percent this year, 4.4 percent in 2017 - PM
October 4, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Turkish economy to grow 3.2 percent this year, 4.4 percent in 2017 - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Turkish economy is expected to grow 3.2 percent this year and 4.4 percent in 2017, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, announcing the government's medium-term programme, which showed a lowering of growth forecasts.

Yildirim told a news conference economic growth would rise to 5 percent in 2018 and 2019 and said the programme would boost the quality of fiscal discipline while strengthening public finances.

The inflation rate is expected to end 2016 at 7.5 percent, Yildirim said. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Humeyra Pamuk and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
