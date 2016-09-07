FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's economy to grow 4-4.5 percent in 2016 - customs minister
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 7, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Turkey's economy to grow 4-4.5 percent in 2016 - customs minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic output will expand about 4 to 4.5 percent this year, even as the second and third quarters underperform the first quarter's rate of 4.8 percent, due to faster growth in the last quarter, Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci said.

There is no need for a "serious revision" in Turkey's 2016 export target of $155.5 billion, but the year-end figure may be $2-3 billion below it, Tufenkci told reporters late on Tuesday.

Measures going into effect next year aim to rein in inflation and are expected to reduce vegetable and fruit prices by 10 to 20 percent, he added. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)

