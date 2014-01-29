FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish finance minister sees limited hit to economy after rate hike
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish finance minister sees limited hit to economy after rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Turkish economic growth will not be severely damaged by a sharp hike in interest rates and it is too early to adjust the government’s forecast of 4 percent growth for this year, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

Simsek told Turkish broadcaster NTV that the rapid rise in the lira after the central bank raised all its main interest rates overnight showed that Turkey had regained credibility in international markets.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.