Turkish finance minister sees limited hit to economy after rate hike

ISTANBUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Turkish economic growth will not be severely damaged by a sharp hike in interest rates and it is too early to adjust the government’s forecast of 4 percent growth for this year, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

Simsek told Turkish broadcaster NTV that the rapid rise in the lira after the central bank raised all its main interest rates overnight showed that Turkey had regained credibility in international markets.