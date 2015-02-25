FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey to pay 2 bln lira support to farmers at end-Feb - PM
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 25, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey to pay 2 bln lira support to farmers at end-Feb - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkey will make a total two billion lira ($814 million) payment to farmers in support for fuel, fertiliser and forage crop purchases at the end of February, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.

Work was also being conducted on increasing support in the cotton sector, Davutoglu said in a speech in the capital Ankara where preparations are under way for a June parliamentary election.

$1 = 2.4575 liras Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.