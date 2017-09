ISTANBUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy will register growth of 3-3.5 percent in 2015 and there is a high probability that growth next year will be at 4 percent or a little above, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

Simsek, Turkey’s newly appointed economy czar, made the comments live on broadcaster NTV. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Catherine Evans)