Turkish interest rates should further be reduced - economy minister
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 15, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Turkish interest rates should further be reduced - economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s interest rates are still far from a level that is encouraging for investment and therefore should be further reduced, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said late on Tuesday.

The central bank has so far cut its overnight lending rate by a total of 125 basis points over the last three months to 9.5 percent, as inflation, particularly food inflation, cooled.

Zeybekci, who was speaking at an iftar dinner to break the Ramadan fast in the capital, also said he was optimistic about Turkey restoring ties with Russia after relations soured late last year when Turkey downed a Russian jet. But he reiterated that Ankara will not apologise to Moscow. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)

