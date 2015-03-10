FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM, ministers to meet with central bank chief over lira plunge -sources
#Funds News
March 10, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish PM, ministers to meet with central bank chief over lira plunge -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will hold a meeting with nine cabinet ministers and Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci on Tuesday to discuss recent sharp falls in the lira currency, sources at his office said.

The lira has lost more than 10 percent of its value against the dollar this year, partly amid concern about political pressure on monetary policy from President Tayyip Erdogan. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
