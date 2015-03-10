UPDATE 4-Hands tied, Turkish central bank struggles to lift lira off lows

* Turkish political concerns and dollar strength weigh

* Turkish stocks underperform emerging markets

* Central bank governor to brief president on Wednesday (Adds statement on central bank head’s meeting with ministers)

By Gulsen Solaker and Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA/ISTANBUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Efforts by Turkey’s central bank to defend the lira did little to lift it off record lows on Tuesday, outweighed by a globally strong dollar and concern about President Tayyip Erdogan’s intervention in monetary policy.

In a complex series of steps, the bank said it would adjust its reserve requirements - used to control the amount of dollars in the market - to temporarily boost forex liquidity by some $1.5 billion over the coming weeks.

The lira weakened to 2.6400 to the dollar on Tuesday, just shy of a record low hit last Friday, partly as expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike pushed the dollar to multi-year highs.

The lira has fallen around 12 percent against the dollar this year, according to Reuters data.

Its falls have been exacerbated by Erdogan’s demands for sharp interest rate cuts to boost growth ahead of a June election. That has tied the central bank’s hands, leaving it unable to contemplate a rate hike and trying instead to defend the currency with policy adjustments on the margins.

“In this environment, countries don’t need to give investors any excuse to sell,” said Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research at Standard Bank in London.

“In Turkey’s case, we have an administration that thinks it is cleverer than everyone else, and the market ... Turkey needs to get back to plain vanilla policy (and) the government needs to back off from the central bank,” he wrote in a note.

There is little immediate sign of that happening.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci was to brief Erdogan on Wednesday on the latest developments, and met with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and nine cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

A statement from Davutoglu’s office released after the meeting said the government would soon announce a package of measures to boost industrial production, employment and companies’ capital structure as it seeks to accelerate growth.

The statement stressed the central bank’s independence and said the bank was taking the necessary measures when needed to achieve its monetary policy goals, having in the past proved its ability to handle volatility in financial markets.

Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, one of the cabinet’s most vocal critics of the central bank, said earlier on Tuesday it should have cut interest rates before its last meeting in late February.

The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt rose to 11-month highs, with Turkey’s 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) rising by 227 basis points, bankers said.

Turkish equities were among the worst emerging markets performers, with the main index ending the day down 3.31 percent at 77,977.48 points, compared with a 1.49 percent fall across emerging markets.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 8.39 percent from 8.28 percent on Monday. (Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara, Humeyra Pamuk and Dasha Afanasieva in Istanbul; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva and Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ralph Boulton and Kevin Liffey)