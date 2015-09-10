UPDATE 2-Turkish economy grows more than forecasts but political uncertainty threatens momentum

(Adds details and analyst comment)

By Daren Butler and Dasha Afanasieva

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy grew a greater-than-expected 3.8 percent in the second quarter, data showed on Thursday, a rare positive surprise for a government grappling with expectations of a second-half slowdown in growth.

However, the data was not enough to dislodge the lira currency from near a record low, underscoring investors’ chronic concern about political uncertainty ahead of a Nov.1 election and as fighting continues between Kurdish militants and security forces.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said after the release of the data the economy will continue to grow in the third quarter on strong sales in the automotive, housing and white good sectors.

On Wednesday he said political instability posed the biggest risk to the economy, citing potential damage to public finances and further pressure on budget and current account deficits.

“Taking the downside risks stemming from political uncertainty and security concerns into consideration, we think economic activity is likely to remain at a much more modest trend in the forthcoming period,” said Gokce Celik, an economist at Finansbank.

“Depending on the intensification of those risks we think a sequential contraction of Turkish economy might be on the cards.”

In a Reuters poll, economists had forecast second quarter growth of 3.45 percent year-on-year. Growth is seen at 2.9 percent in 2015, well below the government’s target of 4 percent.

Output grew 1.3 percent from the previous quarter on a seasonal and calendar-adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistics Institute said. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.5 percent in the first quarter, revised figures showed, up from an initially reported 2.3 percent.

There was also a better-than-expected performance by the current account, which showed a deficit of $3.15 billion in July, less than a poll forecast of $3.5 billion.

The lira, which hit a record low of 3.0620 to the dollar overnight, remained near that level and was fetching 3.0430 at 1140 GMT.

The currency has been hammered this year by an inconclusive election result and an upsurge in violence between Kurdish militants and security forces since July have unsettled investors.

After the AK Party failed to win a single-party majority in June, Turks are now set to go to the polls for a snap election on Nov.1, although according to recent opinion polls, it appears the AKP might face a similar result. (Writing by David Dolan Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)