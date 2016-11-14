Turkish growth may drop to 2.8 pct in 2016, miss forecast next year -officials

ANKARA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Turkish economic growth may come in at zero or turn negative in the third quarter and drop to around 2.8 percent in 2016, missing a forecast the government has already revised down, four senior government officials told Reuters.

July's failed military coup, uncertainty over the emergency rule imposed in its wake, wars in neighbouring Syria and Iraq, and a string of bombings have all damaged the appetite of investors and consumers, the officials said.

Growth in 2017 is also seen falling below the government's forecast of 4.4 percent, the officials said, with an expected spring referendum on changing the constitution to create a stronger presidency likely to prolong political uncertainty.

"The forecast for this year had been revised to 3.2 percent in the medium-term programme, but it looks like it might remain under 3 percent. Growth may be around 2.8 percent," one of the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the government's official forecasts remain in place.

"Constitutional debates and internal politics have a considerable effect on growth. The debate on the executive presidency needs to be resolved swiftly," the official said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Nevzat Devranoglu and Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)