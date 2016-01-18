FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to fight inflation, has "strong base" for reforms - PM Davutoglu
#Market News
January 18, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey to fight inflation, has "strong base" for reforms - PM Davutoglu

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Turkey is being impacted by the current financial market volatility and slowdown in emerging market economies, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday, adding that it would continue to fight high inflation.

Davutoglu also said during a speech at Bloomberg in London that the government had a “strong base” to implement reforms following its victory in re-run elections late last year and that he expected growth to hold up relatively well.

“No economy is isolated from global economic trends,” Davutoglu said, pointing to three negative trends.

“One of them is the great volatility in the financial system of the world economy which is affecting all economies including Turkey, the second one is the slowdown in emerging economies,” he said, adding the third was geopolitical risks such as collapsing neighbouring states like Syria.

On the topic of high inflation, which is being driven up by a sharp drop in the value of the lira over the last year, he added the country would continue to use “anti-inflation policies”. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
