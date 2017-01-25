Turkey reshuffles inflation basket, cuts weighting of food -stats institute

ANKARA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish Statistical Institute on Wednesday said it had rejigged its inflation basket, cutting the weighting of food, non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and housing, and raising the weighting of transportation, alcohol and tobacco.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were cut to 21.77 percent of the basket from 23.68 percent, the institute said, as part of its annual reshuffle of the basket. Officials have previously said that inflation could top double-digits in the first quarter, given the impact of the tumbling lira.