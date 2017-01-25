FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Turkey reshuffles inflation basket, cuts weighting of food -stats institute
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 7 months ago

Turkey reshuffles inflation basket, cuts weighting of food -stats institute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish Statistical Institute on Wednesday said it had rejigged its inflation basket, cutting the weighting of food, non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and housing, and raising the weighting of transportation, alcohol and tobacco.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were cut to 21.77 percent of the basket from 23.68 percent, the institute said, as part of its annual reshuffle of the basket. Officials have previously said that inflation could top double-digits in the first quarter, given the impact of the tumbling lira.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.